"Charge of the light platoon"

Finally, Chinese light cavalry thunders over the Mongolian steppe, a sight not witnessed since the Battle of Buir Lake in 1388 of the Ming Dynasty.
Jokes aside — it’s 2025, so naturally the drill comes with FPV and robotic ‘dog’ drones in tow
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Modern PLA Land Unit Of The Day. Light Cavalry
After reviewing the modern Chinese heavy shield infantry and Phalanx / Mandarin
Duck formations, next up is the mysterious PLA Light Cavalry. The PLA
Light Cavalry, like other Light Cavalries such as the legendary
Mongolian equivalent, is trained as swift scouts and battlefield
raiders. As a result, they traded heavy armor for speed and mobility,
allowing them to perform critical missions such as performing
reconnaissance, quick raids against the enemy's rear, and protecting the
flanks of the main army. At least in principle. In actuality, as
evidenced by the photographs below, they are not properly armed for
modern combat of 2024. While it is understandable that they are not
protected with plate armor, they are also not wearing mail shirts for
little protection against arrows or melee warfare.
As
several famous PLA professional analysts have properly pointed out, the
PLA has not performed a massive cavalry charge since the mid Qing
dynasty, 200 years ago, thus it is understandable that they will not
know how to handle modern combat. They are untested. Additionally,
they appear to be equipped just with a saber and a composited bow, with
neither shield or lance to be found. Furthermore, crucial two-way
communication technology such as Ram Horn is not available at the
squadron level; as some well-known PLA professional analysts have
pointed out, corruption at the top levels is to blame for not equipping Ram Horn to each troop.
