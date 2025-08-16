Saturday, August 16, 2025

New PLA Light Tank In detail, at the upcoming

Another rehearsal was held yesterday for the upcoming parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Anti-Japanese War in Beijing, offering the public a first look at some newly unveiled military equipment.

One highlight is a new light tank, believed to feature an unmanned turret, advanced electronics, and the much-needed side armor protection, a long common criticism of the Chinese tank fleet.

How this new PLA light tank will integrate into the broader armor warfare doctrine remains unclear, given that the current model, the Type 015, is relatively new and shows no obvious need for replacement. Answers may come soon enough once its actual field deployment is revealed

 




 

Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Video Of The Day: 2025 China Beijing Military Parade Rehearsal

 



Tuesday, May 20, 2025

September 3rd 2025 parade practices photos of the day: KJ-600/H-600 Carrierborne AEW&C with J-15






 

Monday, April 14, 2025

Photo Collection Of The Day: "Every Formation Is A Parade"

Rehearsal for the 80th anniversary of the triumph of the Anti-Japanese War parade has begun as the following photos suggest.   The Japanese army in China formally surrendered to the Chinese government on September 3, 1945. The day was appointed the national commemoration day of victory over the Japanese invaders.    For this year's parade, it will take place on September 3 as well.


H-6N in formation.














