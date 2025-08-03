Drone Application Of The Day: Amphibious warfare

In this series of CCTV captures, autonomous obstacle-clearing drones are seen coordinating with other swarms to clear the path for incoming landing forces following an initial fire barrage. The footage clearly indicates that the PLA is preparing to elevate its operational capabilities of their usage of drones to new heights in future conflicts whether low-intensity, high-tempo, or anywhere in between.
At the same time "In the shadow of China, Taiwan is building a drone army to stop an invasion" (link)
No comments:
Post a Comment