PF-98 120mm unguided anti-tank rocket system with an improved fire control sight

The widespread deployment and continued evolution of the PF-98 120mm system exemplify the PLA’s pragmatic approach to modern land warfare by prioritizing the enhancement of reliable, tested platforms over an exclusive reliance on costly, high-tech alternatives. The integration of an advanced fire control sight into this unguided weapon significantly boosts its operational effectiveness, underscoring China’s commitment to scalable, precision-capable infantry support.
PF-98A ammo carrier, a closer look
Monday, July 27, 2020
PF-98A of a China Army Amphibious Infantry Squad
Source (here)
I counted a 5-man squad: one PF-98 ammo carrier, one PF-98 launcher, one commander, one LSW and one w/rifle grenade launcher.
Saturday, June 22, 2019
Hi res photos of the day: infantry squad PF98A 120mm anti-tank rocket
Enters PF98A, a lighter, less expensive variant of the PF98, purposely built for infantry squad operations. Main changes are: Tube service life reduced from 500 rounds to just 200 due to thinner material for weight reduction. A single "stick" instead of a bipod/tripod - again - for weight reduction. A fire team of 2 troopers carries only a total of four rockets (2x2) with them, weighting in about 15.33 kg for the entire kit, geared for a greater foot-mobility. The tube by itself weights 22lbs or 10kg without warheads.
No comments:
Post a Comment