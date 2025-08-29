Friday, August 29, 2025

PF-98 120mm unguided anti-tank rocket system with an improved fire control sight

The widespread deployment and continued evolution of the PF-98 120mm system exemplify the PLA’s pragmatic approach to modern land warfare by prioritizing the enhancement of reliable, tested platforms over an exclusive reliance on costly, high-tech alternatives. The integration of an advanced fire control sight into this unguided weapon significantly boosts its operational effectiveness, underscoring China’s commitment to scalable, precision-capable infantry support.






PF-98A ammo carrier, a closer look


 




 
 
 

PF-98A of a China Army Amphibious Infantry Squad

Unit:  1st Heavy Amphibious Combat Assault Brigade, 74th Group Army
I counted a 5-man squad:  one PF-98 ammo carrier, one PF-98 launcher,  one commander,  one LSW and one w/rifle grenade launcher.







Hi res photos of the day: infantry squad PF98A 120mm anti-tank rocket

Since 1999, the PLA has started deploying PF98 to both Company and Battalion levels for direct and sometimes indirect infantry fire support.  However, due to its weight the poor PLA infantry squad continues to solider on with their Type69-1/RPG7 mod (2.1 to 4.5kg depending on which warhead) and PF-89, Chinese equivalent of the one-shot-wonder AT4.  Both Type69-1 and PF-89 lack the necessary armor penetration to be considered an effective anti-armor solution in today's battlefield.

Enters PF98A, a lighter, less expensive variant of the PF98, purposely built for infantry squad operations.  Main changes are:  Tube service life reduced from 500 rounds to just 200 due to thinner material for weight reduction.   A single "stick" instead of a bipod/tripod - again - for weight reduction.   A fire team of 2 troopers carries only a total of four rockets (2x2) with them, weighting in about 15.33 kg for the entire kit, geared for a greater foot-mobility.  The tube by itself weights 22lbs or 10kg without warheads.






A 2-man fireteam and its 2-round backpack

