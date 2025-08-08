PR Photos Of The Day: A PLAN Amphibious Task Force, Centered Round Type 075 LHD Anhai,

Source 中国海军对外发布 @China_Navy) 近日，中国海军组织举行海上实战化演习，进行了舰载机起降等科目实训, translated into : The Chinese Navy held a maritime combat exercise, conducting practical training on subjects such as carrier-based aircraft takeoff and landing.
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Hi Res Photos Of The Day: Z-20J
Photo credit goes to B747SPNKG
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Move Over PLA Army Flyboys, Now It Is PLA Marine's Turn To Show Off Their Shipborne Assault Z20J
The examples on display at the current Zhuhai Airshow belong to the PLAN Marine Aviation Brigade, and provide substantially better features and capacities over the preceding Z-8 and Z-9s. (link)
Similar to the Z-20T, J variant's stub wings can host different fire support solutions from rockets, gunpods, to ATGM
