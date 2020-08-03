Saturday, October 11, 2025

48th PLAN escort mission in Gulf of Aden

What's there to hide?    The PLA Marine Special Operations troops (they are all from the Jiaolong Brigade) are publicly showcasing their Night Vision Goggles (NVGs) for the first time. Interestingly, this isn't exactly a debut, as they were previously seen wearing NVGs during earlier escort missions in the Gulf of Aden.

 




 

10月11日上午，由导弹驱逐舰唐山舰、导弹护卫舰大庆舰、远洋综合补给舰太湖舰组成的第48批护航编队从山东青岛某军港解缆起航，赴亚丁湾、索马里海域接替第47批护航编队执行护航任务




 

 

 

 

China sends new navy fleet on escort mission in Gulf of Aden, waters near Somalia

Source
    Xinhuanet
Editor
    Li Jiayao

Time
    2025-10-11 19:59:22

http://eng.chinamil.com.cn/2025xb/H_251454/L_251456/16414639.html

QINGDAO, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- A new fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy set sail from a military port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Saturday to take over an escort mission from the previous fleet in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia.

This 48th navy fleet comprises a missile destroyer, a missile frigate and a supply vessel -- with two helicopters and dozens of special forces members on board.

In preparation for the mission, the fleet conducted training focused primarily on the use of weapons, the tasks involved in providing a convoy escort, and measures necessary for replenishment during the mission.

China in December 2008 began dispatching naval ships to carry out vessel protection operations in both the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia.

uesday, July 05, 2011


VBSS body armor adopted.

Judging by the photos of PLAN's 9th Task Force to the Gulf and Aden, it seems the PLAN SpOps team has adopted Clear Duty's VBSS body armor.    Also noted from the photo of a fore-gripped Type95, the PLAN is allowing its elites a greater leverage in customizing their gear.

All those adjustments show that the decision to participate in the anti-piracy duties is paying dividends in unexpected ways for the PLAN.






Friday, June 10, 2011


PLAMC testing new VBSS body armor vest for boarding team 


Clear Duty VBSS body armor vest is being tested by the PLAMC for boarding party. It's made by a local Chinese private company. VBSS stands for Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure operation.

The CD VBSS is more comfortable and offers quick-release that the standard issued Type 06 body armor lacks. The quick-release is a life saver if a boarding team member fall into the water. All he needed it is just pull the quick-release to remove the vest (which will be loaded down with hard plates, ammo, pistol, comm & other gears) and swim to the surface.

The vest uses Kevlar material and has large SAPI size hard plate pocket in the front and back. --- Timothy Yan




Posted by at

Tuesday, December 16, 2008

PLAN is heading out to Somalia.

Finally, after weeks of speculation and public debates, looks like the decision has been made.



Navy ships may head to Somalia
(China Daily)

http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/china/2008-12/17/content_7311735.htm
China is all set to send a naval fleet on a mission to fight pirates in Somali waters, a military source told China Daily on Tuesday.



"There will be a significant peacekeeping operation (in Somalia)," the source said, but did not reveal the scale of the mission.

China will tell a United Nations Security Council meeting this morning (Beijing time) that "we wish to work with others to reach a positive outcome", a Foreign Ministry spokesman said yesterday, without confirming the status of the mission.

"The Chinese government supports the international community's decision to cooperate on the piracy problem according to international law and the UN Security Council's resolutions," Liu Jianchao told a news briefing on Tuesday, referring to Vice-Foreign Minister He Yafei's meeting in New York.



A local newspaper provided some details of the planned mission.

"The fleet will leave the South China Sea and head to the Gulf of Aden and Somali waters," the Global Times reported yesterday.

A Chinese journalist who is likely to accompany the naval fleet said the operation would last three months.

Piracy off Somalia has intensified in recent months, with more attacks against a wider range of targets. But the problem is the most severe in the Gulf of Aden, which links the Mediterranean Sea, the Suez Canal and the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean.

Two Chinese ships - a fishing vessel and a Hong Kong-flag ship together with about 40 crew - were seized by Somali pirates in mid-November.

In September, pirates seized a Ukrainian freighter loaded with 33 battle tanks, and on Nov 15 they seized a Saudi oil tanker then carrying $100 million worth of crude.

About 100 attacks have been reported off the Somali coast this year. Forty vessels have been hijacked, with 14 still remaining in the hands of pirates along with more than 250 crew members, according to maritime officials.

The international community has already responded to the piracy problem, with the UN clearing the way for sending troops to the troubled waters by passing three resolutions since July.

More than a dozen warships from Italy, Greece, Turkey, India, Denmark, Saudi Arabia, France, Russia, Britain, Malaysia and the United States have so far joined the hunt, leaving China the only country among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council not yet taking an active part.

A military strategist told China Daily that joining other countries to fight Somali pirates would be a "very good opportunity" for the Chinese navy to get into the thick of the action.

"Apart from fighting pirates, another key goal is to register the presence of the Chinese navy," Prof Li Jie, a naval researcher, told China Daily.

China has never dispatched any troops on combat missions overseas. But in 2002, two Chinese vessels - a destroyer and a supplier - spent four months on a global tour, the country's first.

Li also would not confirm the mission but added that "if the navy's special forces join in, that will be in order to counter the pirates' attempt to board other ships".

"In general, the mission is to deter pirates, because that is the basic objective," he added.

Prof Pang Zhongying at Renmin University of China said "joining other fleets in the Somali waters will contribute to international security".

Earlier, Chinese army personnel joining UN peacekeeping missions were engineering and medical staff, police, or peacekeepers.

But now, dispatching naval ships would not be a problem as the menace of Somali piracy has become a common threat to the whole international community, Pang said.

"China's image as a responsible sovereign nation will improve by participating in such missions," he said, but noted he didn't expect the number of troops in any such mission would be high.

"It would be on a limited scale initially," Pang said.

Special maritime police

In Vienna, a UN official said on Tuesday that special maritime police should patrol the Horn of Africa coastline to arrest the Somali pirates who have been preying on commercial shipping.

"Pirates cannot be keelhauled or forced to walk the plank, nor should they be dumped off the Somali coast. They need to be brought to justice," said Antonio Maria Costa, executive director of the Vienna-based UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

Costa urged law enforcement officers to be deployed on warships as "ship riders" to seize pirates and try them under appropriate legal jurisdiction.

A similar approach has helped prosecute drug traffickers in the Caribbean, he said.

Somalia welcomes Chinese naval presence

Somalia welcomes the presence of the Chinese navy to fight pirates in its waters, the ambassador of the African nation in Beijing has said.

"We hope China joins the efforts of the international community in supporting the Somali government," Mohammed Awil said on Monday, responding to media reports that China could dispatch a fleet to the Gulf of Aden, where most of the piracy attacks have been concentrated.

Since July, the United Nations has adopted three resolutions urging the international community to respond to the piracy menace off the Somalia coast.

On Monday, a French naval detachment is reported to have begun escort duties in the troubled Indian Ocean waters off the Somali coast as part of an EU anti-piracy naval operation.

But Awil said the presence of foreign naval missions is not a long-term solution, and sought international help for Somalia to build its own naval capability.

"The international community should help our government build up the Somali navy, and then our own navy will take the responsibility of safeguarding Somali waters," Awil told China Daily.

He said his country has a naval presence in the northeast of the country, but it is hamstrung by old ships which are no match for the hit-and-run tactics of the pirates.

"So the solution is capacity building (for the Somali navy)," he said, urging help in logistics, equipment and training.

Apart from problems at sea, the Somali ambassador, who has been in Beijing since 2005, urged the global community to offer "serious help" to counter Somalia's domestic chaos.

A civil war which broke out in 1991 has left large swathes of the country under the control of anti-government forces. But the domestic situation may get even worse, as roughly 3,000 Ethiopian peacekeepers are due to withdraw by the end of the year, leaving a security vacuum.

Awil said it was the responsibility of the international community to send peacekeepers to fill the vacuum.

"The government has again and again requested the international community to send peacekeeping troops," Awil said, adding he didn't know why "they are not taking on the responsibility".

He said the world may regret it one day as extremism has already taken root in Somalia.

"Now it is piracy; we don't know what will come next," Awil said.

Agencies contributed to the story













Somali FM welcomes possible naval escort operations by China
www.chinaview.cn 2008-12-17 08:12:48

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Somalia's Foreign Minister Ali Ahmed Jama on Tuesday welcomed that China is seriously considering sending naval ships to Somali waters for escort operations to fight against piracy there.

Jama met Chinese Vice Foreign Minister He Yafei on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council on Somali piracy, during which a resolution was adapted to further step up the international fight against on the piracy.

The Chinese vice minister told Jama that China firmly supports the Transitional Federal Government (TFG) of Somalia in its peace and reconstruction efforts, and that China will continue to do within its ability to provide assistance to it.

He emphasized that piracy off the coast of Somalia has become an international menace and that China is also one of its victims.

At present, one Chinese vessel and 17 Chinese nationals are still in the captivity of Somali pirates, He said. "This has aroused the utmost concern of the Chinese government and the general public."

China hopes that the TFG of Somalia will continue to cooperate with the Chinese side and do its best to retrieve the hijacked vessel and ensure the safety of Chinese crewmembers, He said.

China attaches great importance to the TFG's request for the international community's help to fight piracy, and supports the Security Council to adopt relevant resolutions upon request, He said.

China is seriously considering sending naval ships to the Gulf of Aden and waters off the Somali coast for escorting operations in the near future, He added.

Jama thanked China for its support for the Somali peace process and welcomed that China is seriously considering sending naval ships to the waters off the Somali coast for escorting operations.

Jama said that the TFG of Somalia will continue to cooperate with the Chinese side, and do its utmost to retrieve the Chinese vessel and rescue Chinese crewmembers taken hostage by pirates.
Editor: Bi Mingxin






China may send ships to tackle Somali piracy

Tue 16 Dec 2008, 23:35 GMT


BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China may send naval ships to the seas off Somalia to help the fight against piracy there, state media on Wednesday quoted a Vice Foreign Minister as saying at the United Nations.

"China is seriously considering sending naval ships to the Gulf of Aden and waters off the Somali coast for escorting operations in the near future," the official Xinhua news agency quoted He Yafei as saying.

He, speaking at a Security Council ministerial meeting, said that China welcomed global cooperation in the fight against Somali piracy, and supported efforts by other countries to send ships to the region, Xinhua reported.

Earlier this month a prominent Chinese military strategist, Major-General Jin Yinan, urged the government to send ships, in comments reflecting debate about combating piracy in a country which has generally confined its navy to waters near home.

Jin told a Chinese radio interviewer that "nobody should be shocked" if his government one day decided to send navy ships to deal with the pirates, whose recent victims have included ships from mainland China and Hong Kong.

Jin is the head of a strategy institute at China's National Defence University.

A surge in attacks at sea this year in the busy Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean off Somalia has pushed up insurance costs, brought the Somali gangs tens of millions of dollars in ransom and prompted foreign warships to the area.

Among the captured vessels are a Saudi supertanker loaded with $100 million of crude oil, the Sirius Star, and a Ukrainian cargo ship carrying some 30 Soviet-era tanks.

The victims have also included a Hong Kong-flagged ship with 25 crew aboard and a Chinese fishing boat reported seized off Kenya.

NATO ships began anti-piracy operations off the Somali coast in late October, but they have failed to stop the hijackings.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)