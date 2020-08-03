48th PLAN escort mission in Gulf of Aden

What's there to hide? The PLA Marine Special Operations troops (they are all from the Jiaolong Brigade) are publicly showcasing their Night Vision Goggles (NVGs) for the first time. Interestingly, this isn't exactly a debut, as they were previously seen wearing NVGs during earlier escort missions in the Gulf of Aden.
10月11日上午，由导弹驱逐舰唐山舰、导弹护卫舰大庆舰、远洋综合补给舰太湖舰组成的第48批护航编队从山东青岛某军港解缆起航，赴亚丁湾、索马里海域接替第47批护航编队执行护航任务
China sends new navy fleet on escort mission in Gulf of Aden, waters near Somalia
QINGDAO, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- A new fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy set sail from a military port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Saturday to take over an escort mission from the previous fleet in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia.
This 48th navy fleet comprises a missile destroyer, a missile frigate and a supply vessel -- with two helicopters and dozens of special forces members on board.
In preparation for the mission, the fleet conducted training focused primarily on the use of weapons, the tasks involved in providing a convoy escort, and measures necessary for replenishment during the mission.
China in December 2008 began dispatching naval ships to carry out vessel protection operations in both the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia.
uesday, July 05, 2011
VBSS body armor adopted.
All those adjustments show that the decision to participate in the anti-piracy duties is paying dividends in unexpected ways for the PLAN.
Friday, June 10, 2011
PLAMC testing new VBSS body armor vest for boarding team
The CD VBSS is more comfortable and offers quick-release that the standard issued Type 06 body armor lacks. The quick-release is a life saver if a boarding team member fall into the water. All he needed it is just pull the quick-release to remove the vest (which will be loaded down with hard plates, ammo, pistol, comm & other gears) and swim to the surface.
The vest uses Kevlar material and has large SAPI size hard plate pocket in the front and back. --- Timothy Yan
