Miss 17 and Miss 18 caught leaving the same room together

Wednesday, October 01, 2025
Boring logistics Photos Of The Day: CV 17 Shandong and CV18 together at Sanya Naval Base
China's South China Sea Aircraft Carrier Support Base at Hainan:
Here is a photo of Sanya Naval Base on Hainan Island, where bustling construction is underway to make the facility capable of accommodating all three of China’s aircraft carriers simultaneously.
In Chinese, there is an old saying: “兵马未动，粮草先行” literally, “Before the troops move, the food and fodder must go first,” or more broadly, “Logistics precedes maneuver.” This image captures that principle perfectly.
