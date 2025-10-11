Saturday, October 11, 2025

PR Video Of The Day: Step aside PLAN Marine, here comes the PLA for amphibious warfare

 LD52 - 91st Amphibious Armored Assault Brigade out to Sea.  73rd Group Army, Eastern Theater Command











 

An army combined-arms brigade assigned to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command recently organized its amphibious armored detachment to carry out comprehensive company-level tactic drills in waters off southern Fujian Province in east China, simulating landing combat operations under complex weather conditions and adverse sea states. The drills have effectively enhanced the troops' capabilities in undertaking diversified combat missions. (source

 

Monday, January 18, 2021

TOE update: LD52 - 91st Heavy Amphibious Combat Assault Brigade

 The famed "2nd Jinan Regiment" ex- 91st Motorized Infantry Division has completed its "Heavy Amphibious Combat Assault Brigade" upgrade by trading in its old PL-96 122mm towed Howitzer,  Type63As APC and Amphibious Tank for PLZ07B Amphibious 122mm SPH, ZTD05 Amphibious Assault Gun, and ZBD05 Amphibious Infantry Fighting Vehicle.

 The HQ17A SAM is new.

 


 



HQ-17A SAM to the right






Sunday, March 11, 2018

91st Combined-Arms Brigade, 73rd Group Army, Eastern Theater Command

The 91st Motorized Infantry Division of the former 31st GA is now the 91st Combined-Arms Brigade (合成第91旅) of the 73rd GA.  The unit is taking on amphibious role.  At the moment second-hand 63A amphibious tanks are making up the backbone of the four Combined-Arms Battalions (合成1,2,3,4营), with each battalion having 2 companies of 63A


Just in case you ever wonder where some those 2nd hand Type63A light amphibious tanks ended up







 

