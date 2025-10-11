PR Video Of The Day: Step aside PLAN Marine, here comes the PLA for amphibious warfare

LD52 - 91st Amphibious Armored Assault Brigade out to Sea. 73rd Group Army, Eastern Theater Command
An army combined-arms brigade assigned to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command recently organized its amphibious armored detachment to carry out comprehensive company-level tactic drills in waters off southern Fujian Province in east China, simulating landing combat operations under complex weather conditions and adverse sea states. The drills have effectively enhanced the troops' capabilities in undertaking diversified combat missions. (source)
Monday, January 18, 2021
TOE update: LD52 - 91st Heavy Amphibious Combat Assault Brigade
The famed "2nd Jinan Regiment" ex- 91st Motorized Infantry Division has completed its "Heavy Amphibious Combat Assault Brigade" upgrade by trading in its old PL-96 122mm towed Howitzer, Type63As APC and Amphibious Tank for PLZ07B Amphibious 122mm SPH, ZTD05 Amphibious Assault Gun, and ZBD05 Amphibious Infantry Fighting Vehicle.
The HQ17A SAM is new.
Sunday, March 11, 2018
91st Combined-Arms Brigade, 73rd Group Army, Eastern Theater Command
-- Andrew KC
Just in case you ever wonder where some those 2nd hand Type63A light amphibious tanks ended up
No comments:
Post a Comment