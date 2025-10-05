A new 039 Yuan-class Submarine mod?

Your guess is as good as mine.
Friday, September 10, 2010
Type 039B, Improved Yuan Class Diesel Electric Submarine??
The Chinese BBS/forums are buzzing with the latest submarine launch -- it could be the first of a new class.
Here is Hui Tong's update.
http://cnair.top81.cn/han_xia_kilo_song.htm#Yuan
The latest news indicated the first boat of a further improved design (Type 039B?) was just launched at Wuhan Shipyard on September 9, 2010. This improved design has been speculated to feature a new sonar system, a new surveillance system (periscope, radar etc.), and a new weapon system (possibly vertically launched long-range AshM from its extended sail?).
