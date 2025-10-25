Saturday, October 25, 2025

PLA Group Army Airdefense/Point Defense Of The Day: HQ-13 SAM System

In a recent Central China Television (CCTV) report, the "LD36" 90th Light Combined-Arms Brigade of the 72nd Group Army, Eastern Theater Command was confirmed to be showcasing the new HQ-13 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system in action.

The HQ-13, also known in its export variant as the FB-10A, provides short-range air defense against threats such as AGM-179/JDAM munitions, aircraft, and drones. It is capable of engaging targets at ranges up to 18 km and altitudes of 7,500 meters, utilizing a dual guidance system that combines infrared imaging with radio command correction.

This development underscores how seriously the PLA is prioritizing counter-drone and precision-strike defense capabilities on the modern battlefield.

 

 

 







