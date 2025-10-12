China’s New 004 Aircraft Carrier: First Look at the Island in Wuhan

It’s becoming a bit of a tradition for Chinese military watchers by keeping an eye on the mock-ups at Wuhan Technical College of Communication to see what’s brewing. Over the years, we’ve seen early hints of CV-16, the Type 055 destroyer, and plenty more pop up here, there and in between.
Now, the spotlight’s on what looks like the next big thing: the Type 04/CV-04, China’s next aircraft carrier after CV-18. A new island structure has been spotted, and both analysts and fanboys are zooming in on every detail like hawks. If history’s any guide, this mock-up might be giving us a sneak peek at what’s coming next for the PLA Navy.
The college can be found at the coordinates 30°25'23"N 114°15'37"E on Google Earth
Saturday, October 10, 2009
A full scale mockup of the Varyag is under construction near Wuhan.
A simulated hanger deck is also furthered.
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Photos of the day: JZY-01 (Chinese E-2 Hawkeye) mock up found a new home.
Sunday, April 06, 2014
New Chinese Cruiser: First Glimpse Seen in Wuhan
The above image is, to the best of my ability, a try at getting the scale right, using all the available images. Starting with the GE measurement of 23 m as width, calculating other measurements from other images taken from up close.
Of course, there's bound to be some +/- 5% errors.
All the measurements of the full lines are real calculations.
The stern and the bow, in dotted lines, are just assumptions on my part. How long the stern be and how long the bow would be. Thus those two measurements are my guesswork.
The red line is true measurement/calculation of height of the Wuhan model, from the ground level to the top of the main deck. The image sort of assumes that's the height from waterline to main deck, but of course, 14,7 m may be a tad too much, so the ground level at Wuhan may not actually represent waterline of real ship.
The stern dotted lines also portray two possibilites, as it doesn't seem to me the current height of hangar structure is tall enough for the current wuhan model deck height. so either the hangar structure is not finished and will be taller, or the actual level of helo pad will be lower than rest of the main deck level.
It would appear that there's more than enough space for 64 fore and 64 aft vls cells. plus bunch of other systems.
The wuhan model has these five large openings on the sides of the main superstructure. their size and position suggest to me we might be looking at turbine intake holes.
i also did measurements of the sensor mast, from the available images on GE and near Wuhan. The whole mast, from base to tip seems to be 16.7 m tall. From base to middle of the sensor "ball" structure it's 13 meters tall. Diameter of the sensor ball seems around 5,4 meters. Again, +/-5% of error is applicable.
