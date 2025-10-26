Blue Sword-2025 joint naval exercise. Look, there's PLAN Marine in Saudi Arabia

"Saudi Arabia and China launched the their third joint naval exercises, codenamed Blue Sword 2025, in Saudi waters, reflecting the two nations’ growing defence and strategic cooperation. The drills began on Monday at the King Abdulaziz Naval Base in Jubail, home to the Royal Saudi Navy’s Eastern Fleet, and will continue for three weeks, according to the Saudi ministry of defence. "
For rest of the article, (here)
The PLA Navy Marine Corps is deploying the Type 08/ZBL-08 armored vehicle to evaluate its performance in desert operations, alongside an opportunity to play with the G36 rifle
No comments:
Post a Comment