Pun of the Day: The PLA is elevating the concept of Man-portability, to a height literally

The QJG-02, the PLA’s go-to heavy anti-aircraft machine gun (14.5×114 mm), is a shining example of their undying love affair with man-portability. Because why use a vehicle when you can emotionally scar three conscripts by making them haul a 165-pound metallic tyrant across the Tibetan Plateau? Somewhere in Beijing, a general probably called it "fat trimmings".
Hegseth is right, of course, about the PLA "If our generals are not fat, our infantry should not be either," :-)
Tuesday, June 02, 2020
14.5 mm QJG 02, China's standard second-line dual-purpose HMG
A quintessential Chinese infantry weapon of the early 2000s: Man-portable (a 5-man crew), can fire either Chinese/Soviet ammo and build on top of a mixture of Soviet lineage and local mod/improvement. Also, found in the Middle East.
Norinco QJG02 14.5mm AAA in Iraq
