71st LH (Army Aviation ) Brigade, 71st Groiup Army, Eastern Theater Command Oct 2025 Update

A recently photo posted on Chinese Internet (TM) confirms that the 71st LH Brigade (LH991262) has been upgraded with the PLA’s current favorite, the Z-20T assault helicopter. With this addition, there are now seven known PLA Army Aviation Brigades operating the Z-20T: the 71st LH, 72nd LH, 76th LH, 81st LH, 161st (Air-Assault), 84th LH, and 85th LH Brigades.
Noted that the LH991262 is equipped with TY-90 Helicopter Air to Air Missile (in light blue)
Thursday, July 31, 2025
PLA Army Aviation Update: 81st LH Brigade, 81st Group Army, Central Theater Command
Judging by the latest photos posted on the Chinese Interweb, the 81st LH Brigade has replaced its older and lighter Z-9 transport helicopters with a mixture of Z-20 and Z-20T (LH951210)
Other choppers of the 81st LH are Mi17/MI171, Z-19 and Z10, unlike other PLA LH units, it does not have Z-8 in its TOE.
Note
a mixture of laser semi-active and millimeter wave/infrared imaging
guided anti-tank missile loadout in the 3rd and 4th photos below
Friday, July 11, 2025
Z-20T, a closer look
Note the upward exhaust, changed to reduce the infrared signature
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Introducing Z-20T Assault Helicopter
Another "not so surprising" unveiling at China’s biggest air show in Zhuhai is the Z-20T, the "Assault Version" of the standard Chinese transport helicopter.
Judging by the exhibition model, this
armed variant has similar configuration as the US MH-60L geared to
support special operations
The front nose is likely be sporting a complete set of forward-looking infrared detection equipment similar to the flying night vision system (PNVS) on the nose of the "Apache" attack helicopter. In addition, there is a target acquisition/marking system (TADS), which can carry out fire strikes through three channels of white light-thermal imaging and laser.
The Z-20T has a pair of heavy short wings, which can carry large air-to-ground rocket nests, as well as AKD-10 laser semi-active air-launched anti-tank missiles. The ability to carry long-range Blue Arrow-21 anti-tank missiles is also possible.
Given its layout, the Z-20T is geared to support ground assault missions by specializing in infiltration attacks against key targets, in addition to being a versatile air assault helicopter.
Monday, July 29, 2024
Armed Z-20 Transport Helicopter.
It is unsurprising that the PLA will arm the Z-20 transport helicopter; new photographs of Z-20s with stub wings as mounts for weapons and small total increased lift confirm this anticipation. Some Chinese military analysts are already laboring the stub wings variant "Z-20W" which indicates its secondary vertical assault mission.
Take note of the two different stub wings. The first photo comes from the Navy, and the second is a screen capture of a report on the LH Brigade of the 76th Group Army.
Monday, August 26, 2024
Yet another civilian dual-use semi-submersible vessel got STUFT-ed.
Back in Aug 17th 2024, there's three-photo article on the "PLA 71st
Group Army takes off from a maritime platform during a flight training
exercise" (link).
It does not a genius to figure it out why the PLA ground force, whom
the Army Aviation (LH) organic to, is interested in using
semi-submersible vessels to support "cross strait" operations.
Friday, August 21, 2020
Multi-type Army helicopters conduct deck-landing training on civilian semi-submersible vessel
another STUFT (Ships Taken Up From Trade) example
BEIJING,
Aug. 21 -- Recently, an army aviation brigade under the PLA 71st Group
Army organized multi-type helicopters to conduct deck-landing training,
fuel and ammunition replenishment and emergency repair on a civilian
semi-submersible vessel, in a bid to test support capabilities.
According to the training scenario, after the multi-type helicopters flied to the target island, the transport helicopter selected a site for landing with the attack helicopter on alert overhead. Then the transport helicopter carried the mocked wounded soldiers to a civilian semi-submersible vessel for a replenishment-at-sea.
During the training, the multi-type helicopters landed precisely on the deck of civilian semi-submersible vessel and quickly received fuel and ammunition supplies.
There are three helipads in the middle area of the semi-submersible vessel’s deck.
Colonel Xu Yifeng, deputy commander of the army aviation brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army, said that this training has effectively improved the pilots’ deck-landing ability on the offshore platforms and also the maintenance personnel’s comprehensive support capacity, laying a solid foundation for the cross-sea operations of the PLA Army’s helicopters.
It is learnt that the civilian semi-submersible vessel participating in the training is manufactured by the Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. The middle area of the vessel’s deck is equipped with 3 helipads, which can carry and support multiple types of helicopters in active service to conduct cross-sea operations, such as the WZ-10, WZ-19, and Z-8 helicopters. China has so far dozens of dual-use semi-submersible vessels.
Chinese military expert Li Jie said on August 20 that the large semi-submersible ship can take advantage of its large deck and better stability to temporarily serve as a platform to carry helicopters, an offshore parking apron, and a replenishment and repair center when performing some tasks in offshore areas, especially those with air domination. If missions are performed around large islands or reefs, a large semi-submersible ship can also be deployed at each end of the islands or reefs as maritime relay platforms to further enhance the cross-sea combat capability of the helicopters and to increase the helicopters’ combat radius.
Maintenance crew members arm a WZ-19 helicopter with an AKD-9, an air-to-surface missile.
Li also believed that with the improvement of China's shipbuilding technology, the current large-tonnage civilian semi-submersible vessels with relatively advanced technology have great potential for military-civilian integration.
Friday, May 01, 2020
Z-10 Attack Helicopter target practice at sea
Yes and to no one's surprise, Z-10 attack helicopter will be found onboard of them Type 075 landing helicopter docks currently under construction.
Photo captured from a TV report (here)
