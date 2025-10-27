Forever Type62 Light Tank

Before the introduction of the Type 15/ZTQ-15 light tank, the PLA fielded the Type 62 as its dedicated light tank in 1963. The Type 62 was essentially a scaled-down version of the Type 59 (itself derived from the Soviet T-54/55), designed specifically for operations in the jungles and mountainous terrain of southern China, where larger main battle tanks were less practical.
However, the PLA was never fully satisfied with the Type 62. Its thin armor offered limited protection, a weakness that became evident during the 1979 Sino-Vietnamese War, where it suffered losses because of it. As a result, the tank was gradually relegated to secondary roles, such as reconnaissance.
Despite these shortcomings, the Type 62 found considerable export success thanks to its light weight and mobility. It was widely used in several African conflicts, with one of the most recent appearances being in the fighting in Sudan, as highlighted in a Central China Television (CCTV) news report (Oct 27th, 2026)
