A new Chinese corvette launched in Qingdao on Sept 29, 2025

This new corvette launched in Qingdao appears to be an extended variant of the Type 056, noted the Type 630 CIWS mounted forward of the bridge.
Folks in China speculate that it could be another export variant of the Type 056, a design that has already found success with Algeria, Bangladesh, and Nigeria navies. Notably, the vessel is also equipped with a 3D radar system reminiscent of the one fitted on the C28A-class frigate
Algeria F-15A corvette variant, based on the Type056, note the missing front CIWS mount
