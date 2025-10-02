Thursday, October 02, 2025

A new Chinese corvette launched in Qingdao on Sept 29, 2025

This new corvette launched in Qingdao appears to be an extended variant of the Type 056, noted the Type 630 CIWS mounted forward of the bridge. 

Folks in China speculate that it could be another export variant of the Type 056, a design that has already found success with Algeria, Bangladesh, and Nigeria navies. Notably, the vessel is also equipped with a 3D radar system reminiscent of the one fitted on the C28A-class frigate




Algeria F-15A corvette variant, based on the Type056, note the missing front CIWS mount




Wednesday, August 05, 2015

Photos of the day: 921 and 922 of the Algerian C28A corvette program






Friday, February 06, 2015

Second Algerian C28A corvette launched by the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Company today








Sunday, September 21, 2014

C28A for the Algerian Navy

This Jiangwei/F22P mod might not be state-of-the-art by today's standards but the design has been provided easy to operate and inexpensive to maintain.  Judging from comments posted on defense sites,  C28A must been a disappointment to many fanboys out there -- it is just  not "as good as the" a Daring class Type45 DDG! 

 pennant number 920

