UAE Export Of The Day: Indonesian CH-4 UAV

Indonesia’s Air Force quietly acquired 16 CH-4 UAVs back in September 2019 (link), though media coverage has been sparse ever since. Now, they’re on the news again. See the news clip below. Could this signal more Chinese military hardware heading Indonesia’s way? Wink wink.
Indonesia to produce C-802 at home
Indonesia and China agree on joint production of missiles
JAKARTA, INDONESIA (BNO NEWS) -- Indonesia and China on Tuesday agreed to strengthen their defense cooperation, including the joint production of missiles, the Antara news agency reported.
Indonesian Deputy Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Chen Qiufa, head of the Chinese Technological and Industrial Development Agency signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the technical cooperation in the defense sector.
The agreement includes the supplying of military equipments, transfer of technology of certain military equipment, joint-marketing, and training programs, according to Brig.Gen. Wayan Midhio, spokesman for the Defense Minsitry.
Indonesia and China also agreed on establishing a joint-missile production in the future through strategic weaponry industry. The Indonesian army currently uses Chinese made missiles.
The Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) equipped some of its warships with the Chinese C-802 rockets. China is recognized worldwide for it successful development of military equipment.
The Asian giant has been able to develop a medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) called Dong Feng 21 (DF-21), which is two-stage, solid-propellant, single-warhead system.
On Thursday, Indonesia announced that it plans to produce 1,000 R122 rockets to support its defense system through the Technology Assessment and Application Agency.
The project would be carried out from 2012 to 2014, time in which the Indonesian government also plans to develop a "remote pilot vehicle" and an "area vehicle" as well.
Indonesia to equip navy with Chinese-made missiles

This is not news per se, as two sets of YJ-82 (C-802) were installed on two Indonesian PB-57 patrol boat back in March 2008 in a 11 USD million deal. According to the Indonesian navy, the cost of the C-802 is less than half of the French MM40 Exocet Block II.
RI warships to be equipped with Chinese-made missiles
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian Navy`s warships will be equipped with missiles made in China, Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Agus Suhartono said here on Monday.
"We will continue to procure C-802 missiles from China after we tested the weapon with good results,` he said adding that the Indonesian Navy was also negotiating with China to obtain C-705 missiles that were more slender in shape.
"Both types of missile will be added to the armament of of the navy`s fast patrol boats and Van Speijk warships," Agus said.
He said the navy would increase the combat capabilities of its Van Speijk and fast patrol boats by integrating their armament systems with weaponry from China.
"We are still unable to make missiles domestically. But fortunately, state shipbuilding firm PT PAL already has the technology to integrate weapon systems imported from abroad with those already in place on our warships," he said.
The navy chief admitted with limited budget for his department, his officials would continue making a priority scale on the procurement of weaponry system.
"Our main priority now is security in sea border areas and the outer islands of Indonesia," he said adding that the navy would also replace some 27 of its warships with newer types and better combat capabilities.
Agus Suhartono had previously said Indonesia`s western waters were prone to various maritime crimes such as smuggling, human trafficking and poaching.
"The sea crimes are not the only problems we have in the western waters. In these areas we also have border problems with India, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia," the navy chief said.
He said that in order to maintain security in the area, the navy conducted routine patrols in the Indonesian western waters. It had maintained a joint patrols with its counterparts from India, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.
As a result, the maritime crime rate in the western waters had dropped , particularly in the Malacca Strait. (*)
C-705
