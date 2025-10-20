PLA infantry of the day: QJB-95 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW)

Interesting photo below.
Here's an entire PLA squad equipped with the latest QBZ-191 (5.8×42mm) rifles. However, they continue to rely on the older Type 95/QJB-95 Squad Automatic Weapon rather than the newer 'standard issue' QJB201 5.8X42mm Light Machine Gun/SAW.
The QBZ-191 was first unveiled during the 2019 National Day Parade, yet many frontline PLA units are still observed carrying the Type 95. This highlights an important reality: even in China, often described by some outsiders as a land of 'overcapacity' producing and distributing enough latest designs to fully equip a force as large as the PLA takes considerable time.
Saturday, March 15, 2025
PLA 9-man infantry squad, March 15th, 2025 TOE update
While the basic structure of a PLA infantry squad from the Light and
Medium Combined-Arms Brigades remains unaltered. However, their Table
of Equipment has seen major changes since my previous update, in
2017.
As of March 15th, 2025:
- 3x radios per squad
- 2x
QJB201 5.8×42mm Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW), second and fourth guys
from the right. They are seem carrying a PF-89 80mm "one hit wonder"
rocket
- 1x QBU191 designated marksman 5.8x42mm with QMK-191 variable-magnification (3–8.6×) telescopic sight, the 1st guy from the right
- The
two-man PF98A 120mm rocket team (fourth and fifth from the left). The
ammo carrier now issued with 5.8×42mm QBZ-191 assault rifle, a major
upgrade over the previous QSZ92 sidearm only,
- Similar to 2017, the IFV driver is armed with QSZ92 sidearm only (third guy from the left). The IFV gunner is now also issued with 5.8×42mm QBZ-191 assault rifle. Both the drive and the IFV gunner stay with the IFV after landing their combat infantry comrades.
