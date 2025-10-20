Monday, October 20, 2025

PLA infantry of the day: QJB-95 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW)

Interesting photo below.

Here's an entire PLA squad equipped with the latest QBZ-191 (5.8×42mm) rifles. However, they continue to rely on the older Type 95/QJB-95 Squad Automatic Weapon  rather than the newer 'standard issue' QJB201 5.8X42mm Light Machine Gun/SAW.

The QBZ-191 was first unveiled during the 2019 National Day Parade, yet many frontline PLA units are still observed carrying the Type 95. This highlights an important reality: even in China, often described by some outsiders as a land of 'overcapacity' producing and distributing enough latest designs to fully equip a force as large as the PLA takes considerable time.



 

Saturday, March 15, 2025

PLA 9-man infantry squad, March 15th, 2025 TOE update

While the basic structure of a PLA infantry squad from the Light and Medium Combined-Arms Brigades remains unaltered.   However, their Table of Equipment has seen major changes since my previous update, in 2017.   

As of March 15th, 2025:

  • 3x radios per squad
  • 2x QJB201 5.8×42mm Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW), second and fourth guys from the right.  They are seem carrying a PF-89 80mm "one hit wonder" rocket
  • 1x QBU191 designated marksman 5.8x42mm with QMK-191 variable-magnification (3–8.6×) telescopic sight, the 1st guy from the right
  • The two-man PF98A 120mm rocket team (fourth and fifth from the left). The ammo carrier now issued with 5.8×42mm QBZ-191 assault rifle, a major upgrade over the previous QSZ92 sidearm only,
  • Similar to 2017, the IFV driver is armed with QSZ92 sidearm only (third guy from the left).  The IFV gunner is now also issued with 5.8×42mm QBZ-191 assault rifle.   Both the drive and the IFV gunner stay with the IFV after landing their combat infantry comrades.  






