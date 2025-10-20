Speaking of QJB201 5.8X42mm Light Machine Gun/SAW

QJB201 5.8X42mm of the PLAN Marine in a drill with their Saudi Arabia counterparts
Analysts note that Blue Sword is part of China’s broader military diplomacy agenda, aimed at enhancing operational interoperability and maritime coordination with strategic partners.
Wednesday 15/10/2025
A Saudi navy vessel tied up at the King Faisal navy base in Jeddah.
Saudi Arabia and China launched the their third joint naval exercises, codenamed Blue Sword 2025, in Saudi waters, reflecting the two nations’ growing defence and strategic cooperation. The drills began on Monday at the King Abdulaziz Naval Base in Jubail, home to the Royal Saudi Navy’s Eastern Fleet, and will continue for three weeks, according to the Saudi ministry of defence.
The exercises aim to enhance operational readiness, improve tactical interoperability and facilitate the exchange of expertise between the two navies. Chinese officials have described the drills as a platform for advancing friendly relations and practical cooperation between the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy and the Royal Saudi Navy.
Blue Sword 2025 follows earlier iterations of the series. The inaugural drill, Blue Sword 2019, took place in Jeddah and focused on countering maritime terrorism and piracy. The second exercise, Blue Sword 2023, held in southern China’s Zhanjiang, expanded to special operations including helicopter fast-roping, underwater reconnaissance, drone operations and simulated joint rescue missions, building mutual trust and capability in maritime counterterrorism.
This year’s exercise comes amid deepening economic and industrial ties between Riyadh and Beijing. Last month, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef visited China, meeting senior officials in Beijing and major industrial leaders in Shanghai. Discussions focused on expanding industrial cooperation and exploring investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector, part of the kingdom’s broader strategy to diversify partnerships and strengthen its position as a global hub for industrial investment.
Analysts note that Blue Sword is part of China’s broader military diplomacy agenda, aimed at enhancing operational interoperability and maritime coordination with strategic partners. The exercises also demonstrate Riyadh’s efforts to strengthen defence collaboration beyond traditional alliances, reflecting growing political, economic and military links between the two nations.
Blue Sword 2025 continues a trend of increasing defence engagement, with both navies using the drills to exchange tactics, test joint operational capabilities and prepare for coordinated responses to maritime security challenges in the region.
