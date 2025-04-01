Photo Collection Of The Day: QJZ-171 12.7×108mm Heavy (Light) Machine Gun

The QJZ-171 was created with mountain warfare in the southwest plateau region (read Tibet), hence there is a strong emphasis on its portability. Weighing in only 26.4 lbs, it can be portable by a 2-man crew as seem from a squad of PLA infantry of the 81st Group Army, Central Military Command below.
Thanks to the complex plateau terrain and high altitude, the oxygen content of the air is low, the combatants' physical fitness will be significantly lower than that of the plains, and the combat load of individual soldiers must be lower than that of the plains in order to reduce the physical consumption of officers and men. Furthermore, the ground beneath the plateau terrain is mostly bare sand, snow, frozen soil, or soft moss, and the weapon system must be more adaptable to the ground, so that when used in the aforementioned terrain, the ground does not need to be modified, and the impact on weapon use is minimal.
To reduce weight and make it portable for two people, a plastic 60-round ammo box with a polymer link was specially constructed. However, it can still fire the DShK-38/46-influenced box if necessary. In addition, carbon fiber plastic was utilized for the exterior gun housing, with titanium alloys used for the receiver, bolt carrier, and some belt feed elements.
The QJZ-171 appears to be well-received, outside mountain troops, it has been deployed to MOUT, mounted infantry, and other SpOps formations. Similar to the the Russian Kord Heavy machine gun, it began as a lighter replacement for an existing design and is now used in a variety of applications, from ship mounts to remote weapon stations.
Note the QMK-171 5x magnified optic and the plastic ammo box
Sunday, December 15, 2024
QJZ-171 Heavy Machine Gun Spotted With The PLA Marine.
47th Chinese naval escort taskforce departs for Gulf of Aden
Source
China Military Online
Editor
Lin Congyi
Time
2024-12-15 21:10:47
http://eng.chinamil.com.cn/CHINA_209163/TopStories_209189/16358455.html
ZHOUSHAN, Dec. 15 -- The 47th Chinese naval escort taskforce set off from a military port in Zhoushan City, southeast China's Zhejiang Province at around 9:00 a.m., December 15. The taskforce is heading for Gulf of Aden, to take over the escort mission from the 46th taskforce.
The 47th escort taskforce consists of guided-missile destroyer Baotou (Hull 133), guided-missile frigate Honghe (Hull 523) and comprehensive supply ship Gaoyouhu (Hull 904), carrying two ship-borne helicopters and over 700 mission members including dozens of special operations soldiers.
This is the fourth escort mission for comprehensive supply ship Gaoyouhu and the first time for both destroyer Baotou and frigate Honghe.
No comments:
Post a Comment