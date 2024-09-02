2nd Infantry Assault Battalion, 161st Air-Assault Brigade (Unit 32145) 83rd Group Army, Central Theater Command

It's time to check in and see what the 161st Air-Assault Brigade is up to. As of September 21st, there is a much clearer picture of it's OrBat.
- 2nd Infantry Assault Battalion (Z-20 Transport) pictures below in this post
- Battle Support Helicopter Battalion is where Z-19 is found
- Armed Helicopter Battalion is where Z-10 is found
- One Infantry Assault Battalion (Z-8L Transport) which is not covered in this post.
- Both Mil-17' Mil-17B-5 were transferred out of this unit.
Saturday, September 26, 2020
161st Air-Assault Brigade, 83rd GA training with their Z-20
Monday, April 20, 2020
161st Air-Assault Brigade, 83rd Group Army's unit number identified by CCTV as "32145"
Tuesday, December 19, 2017
PR photos of the day: 161st Air-Assault Brigade
Soldiers assigned to an air assault brigade of the 83rd Group Army under the PLA Central Theater Command engage in combat with simulated enemies under fire support by helicopters during an assault, capture and control training exercise at a field training ground in the hinterland of China's Taihang mountains on Dec. 16, 2017. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Feng Yu)
Friday, October 27, 2017
Photos of the day: 161st Air-Assault Brigade conducted its first confrontation drill at Zhurihe training base
Sunday, August 20, 2017
The 1st LH (Army Aviation) Brigade is now the 161st Air-Assault Brigade (空中突击第161旅), 83rd Group Army, Central Theater Command
To be clear, the PLA has been experimenting with heli-assault tactics in combined arms operations since the formation of its LH (Army Aviation) Corps (here), albeit at a low scale. In 2005, the CMC detached elements from the 149th Mech Infantry Division to form the experimental 155th Special Light Mechanized Regiment as a first step of putting theoretical theory into practice. In addition to the 155th, a smaller Heli-Assault battalion battle group was also created at the Nanjing MR to further refine small-unit, heli-assault operations. Fast forward to 2017, Air-Assault is now part of the ground force's arsenal. More LH units are expected to be converted into Air-Assault Brigades as part the orbat reform.
The PLAAF is also doing the same (see below)
