"Send the Marine"

After a big show in Tanzania, the PLAN Marine is heading to Brazil next. Would it be interesting to see a Type 071 Class Amphibious Transport Dock LPD-led PLAN task force operating arouund South America, as some Chinese Internet rumors suggested
Chinese marine corps detachment to join multilateral joint exercise in Brazil
(Xinhua) 16:30, September 05, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of National Defense announced on Thursday that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy will dispatch a Marine Corps detachment to Brazil to take part in a multilateral joint exercise, following an invitation from the Brazilian military.
The exercise will primarily concentrate on joint landing and anti-landing combat drills.
It aims to strengthen the friendship and collaboration between the Chinese military and its counterparts from the participating nations as well as to bolster their collective capacity to tackle security risks and challenges.
Saturday, August 03, 2024
There is a PLA task force in Tanzania
Confirming that the participating PLA Units are combat units from the
82nd Group Army, the PLAN Marine, an all-female sniper unit with an
intelligence and communication regiment, and a military hospital for
support. A rather sizable task force for a mere "joint
counter-terrorism exercise" if you ask me.
China-Tanzania joint military drill kicks off, 'reflects Chinese continental power projection capabilities'
By Liu Xuanzun
and Guo Yuandan Published: Jul 30, 2024 09:14 PM
Chinese and Tanzanian troops line up at the opening ceremony of the Peace Unity-2024 joint exercise at the comprehensive training center in Mapinga, Tanzania on July 29, 2024. Photo: Screenshot from China Central Television
China and Tanzania have launched a joint counter-terrorism exercise in Tanzania, with experts saying on Tuesday that the drill, featuring a large number of Chinese troops, heavy equipment and large warships, reflected the continental power projection capabilities of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) to ensure peace and stability around the world.
The Peace Unity-2024 joint exercise kicked off at the comprehensive training center in Mapinga on Monday with an opening ceremony, the PLA Daily reported on Tuesday.
Under the subject of joint counter-terrorism military operations, the exercise features a land phase and a sea phase, the PLA Daily said. The land phase will comprise joint combat planning, infiltration and reconnaissance, stealth assault and rescue, as well as decapitation and arresting, while the sea phase will comprise joint main gun shooting, search and rescue, as well as anti-terrorism and anti-piracy missions.
The sea phase is scheduled to last until August 5, and the land phase until August 11, the report said.
China Central Television (CCTV) reported previously that China organized a multidimensional cross-border transport operation to send troops to Tanzania via air and sea, with the PLA Navy having sent two Type 071 comprehensive landing ships, the Wuzhishan and Qilianshan, and a Type 052D guided missile destroyer, the Hefei, and the PLA Air Force having sent Y-20 strategic transport aircraft.
This marks the first time the PLA has sent whole units to an exercise in Africa with Y-20 strategic transport aircraft, showing the PLA's long-distance airlift capabilities, Zhang Xuefeng, a Chinese military expert, told the Global Times on Tuesday.
It is also the first time the PLA has sent Type 071 comprehensive landing ships to a drill in Africa, Zhang said, noting that the large vessel can not only carry troops but also heavy equipment.
After the opening ceremony, the Chinese side held an equipment display session and shared 23 typical Chinese weapons in seven categories with the Tanzanian side, the PLA Daily reported.
In addition to light arms, multiple types of infantry fighting vehicles, assault vehicles, command vehicles, communications vehicles, explosive ordnance disposal vehicles and drones were displayed, according to a CCTV report on Tuesday.
Experts said that the PLA sent personnel mostly via transport aircraft, which are fast and comfortable. The PLA also sent heavy equipment on ships, which are slower but can carry more. This combination of multidimensional delivery is a typical long-range power projection approach of a major country.
The exercise, focusing on anti-terrorism, will contribute to peace and stability in the region, another Chinese expert, who requested anonymity, told the Global Times on Tuesday.
The expert also highlighted the China-Tanzania military relations and pragmatic cooperation.
In September 2023, the two countries held Transcend-2023 Marine Corps joint training in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, while the comprehensive training center in Mapinga that is hosting the ongoing Peace Unity-2024 joint exercise is built under Chinese assistance, according to media reports and official announcements.
According to an announcement by the Chinese Defense Ministry, Mozambique will also participate in the Peace Unity-2024 joint exercise.
QQ: How do you spell "marine expeditionary force" in English?
The militaries of China, Tanzania and Mozambique will hold “Peace Unity-2024” joint exercise from late July to mid August. The subject of the exercise is joint counter-terrorism military operations, which will be conducted both on land and at sea. The joint exercise aims to enhancing the capabilities of participating troops in joint counter-terrorism operations, and deepening military mutual trust and practical cooperation. It will also be conducive for the three countries to jointly preserving regional peace and stability. (link)
