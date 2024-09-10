Photos Of Yet Another Sino-Russian Exercise

Chinese, Russian troops get ready for Northern/Interaction-2024 exercise
China Military Online
Lin Congyi
2024-09-10 17:39:52
http://eng.chinamil.com.cn/CHINA_209163/TopStories_209189/16337447.html
By Ren Xu and Liu Baorui
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept. 10 -- On the morning of September 8, the Chinese military commanding officers participating in the Northern/Interaction-2024 exercise arrived in Vladivostok, Russia, by a Y-20 transport aircraft. Subsequently, they completed the establishment of the China-Russia joint commanding headquarters, thereby getting ready for the exercise.
It is learned that the participating troops of the two sides consist of various types of fixed and rotary wing aircraft, including KJ-500 early warning aircraft, J-16 fighter jets, J-10 fighter jets and Z-20 utility helicopters from China, and Ilyushin Il-38 maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare aircraft, Su-30 fighter jets and Mig-31fighter jets from Russia. During the force projection stage, the Chinese troops successfully accomplished multiple batches of materials loading and transfer, personnel movement and ferry flights. Up to now, the participating troops of the two sides have completed assembly.
As for maritime force, the Chinese participating naval taskforce reached the designated sea area at around 4:00 p.m. on Monday, and joined their Russian counterparts to prepare for the following planned exercise.
The Chinese naval participating troops are composed of the guided-missile destroyers Xining (Hull 117) and Wuxi (Hull 104), guided-missile frigate Linyi (Hull 547), comprehensive supply ship Taihu (Hull 889), and three shipboard helicopters. The Russian naval participating troops are composed of the large anti-submarine ships Marshal Shaposhnikov and Admiral Panteleyev, corvettes Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov, Sovershenny, Gromkiy and Rezkiy, and Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopters.
The exercise aims to deepen the strategic collaboration between the two militaries, and enhance their capabilities in jointly responding to security threats. In addition, the Chinese and Russian naval vessels will organize their fifth joint maritime patrol in relevant waters of the Pacific Ocean, and China will also participate in the Russian military's "Ocean-2024" strategic exercise.
