Close Cncounters Of The Second Drone Carrier Kind

Most China Navy (PLAN) observers are concentrated on the "Type 076 Light Carrier/Drone Mothership" and for good reason, for it is the world's first UCAV/amphibious assault ship hybrid, weighting roughly 40,000 tons and now under construction in Shanghai (here).
Judging by the latest image posted on Chinese Internet, the PLAN is building or modifying a "drone carrier" based on the Type 074A Class LSM, weighing roughly 800 tons, much smaller than her Type 076 sister. However, if the program is successful, Chinese shipyards would surely produce a large number of drones carriers in a short period of time, raising the concept of "drone swarm" to a new height. Pun was, of course, intended.
No comments:
Post a Comment