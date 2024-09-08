Sunday, September 08, 2024

Crew Of A PCL 181 155mm Wheeled Howitzer

Each tube requires a crew of six.   

It goes without saying, that the Gun Leader or Section Chief in NATO-speak commands the entire artillery squad, including training and warfare.   

The Aimer or Gunner in NATO-speak is responsible for aiming and firing the gun. 

The First Gunner or Assistant Gunner in NATO-speak and driver are responsible for loading ammo. 

The Second Gunner or Ammunition Handler in NATO-Speak is responsible for Loading

The Third Gunner is in charge of charges.  Lets call him a free-loader.

Last but not least, the driver.










 

