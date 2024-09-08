Crew Of A PCL 181 155mm Wheeled Howitzer

Each tube requires a crew of six.
It goes without saying, that the Gun Leader or Section Chief in NATO-speak commands the entire artillery squad, including training and warfare.
The Aimer or Gunner in NATO-speak is responsible for aiming and firing the gun.
The First Gunner or Assistant Gunner in NATO-speak and driver are responsible for loading ammo.
The Second Gunner or Ammunition Handler in NATO-Speak is responsible for Loading
The Third Gunner is in charge of charges. Lets call him a free-loader.
Last but not least, the driver.
No comments:
Post a Comment