Sunday, September 01, 2024

PLAN's Trimaran Search and Rescue Boats

PLAN's experimentation with Trimaran Hull for ocean-going operations appears to be done for now, with only three search and rescue boats commissioned in the early 2010s.   (South Rescue 南救 511, North Rescue 北救 143, and East Rescue 东救 335) One for each fleet, weighing 550 tons each.

Aside from a few drills, their current job is primarily as "harbor queens" at naval fleet headquarters. 







Photo taken Sept 1st 2024 by a discharged sailor before leaving active duty



Saturday, August 18, 2018

Trimaran to the rescue

Last week People's Liberation Army 425 Hospital, South Sea Fleet S&R Detachment and Hainan Maritime Safety Administration conducted a joint downed pilot rescue drill in open sea.   The noteworthy item of this drill is the seldom-seen PLAN high-speed S&R trimaran (South Rescue 511) taking part.

This new class of trimaran was spotted in Feb 2013 in service with the South Sea Fleet but enjoyed very little media coverage since.













 Photo from 2013.  South Rescue 511's sister ship North Rescue 335

   

Thursday, November 24, 2011

A clearer photo of the China Navy trimaran

Nice.."China Navy" jacket

Previous blog entry:
http://china-defense.blogspot.com/2011/09/plan-proof-of-concept-trimaran.html

Tuesday, September 13, 2011


PLAN "proof of concept" trimaran

Photos taken in Guangxi,  it seems that the PLAN is also interested in testing trimaran for naval applications.   


