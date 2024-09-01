PLAN's Trimaran Search and Rescue Boats

PLAN's experimentation with Trimaran Hull for ocean-going operations appears to be done for now, with only three search and rescue boats commissioned in the early 2010s. (South Rescue 南救 511, North Rescue 北救 143, and East Rescue 东救 335) One for each fleet, weighing 550 tons each.
Aside from a few drills, their current job is primarily as "harbor queens" at naval fleet headquarters.
Photo taken Sept 1st 2024 by a discharged sailor before leaving active duty
Saturday, August 18, 2018
Trimaran to the rescue
This new class of trimaran was spotted in Feb 2013 in service with the South Sea Fleet but enjoyed very little media coverage since.
Photo from 2013. South Rescue 511's sister ship North Rescue 335
Thursday, November 24, 2011
A clearer photo of the China Navy trimaran
Nice.."China Navy" jacket
