What do they perfer? She is 30 or She is 40?

The Royal Thailand Army ordered another batch of 1,000-round 122mm rockets from China, including the SHE-30 range 30 km and the SHE-40 range 40 km, feeding the equipped with the SR-4 modular 122mm rocket launcher (export version of Type 11 MRL) also imported from China.
Although the Thailand National Defense Technology Institute has brought the required technology to home-made 122mm rockets and has performed testing, the domestic version of the SHE family has yet to be mass produced.
