Tuesday, September 03, 2024

New Radar for China's Type 052D DDG spotted in Shanghai

This photo taken at Shanghai's Jiangnan Changxing Shipyard, confirming that the information in a magazine article from February 2024's "Naval and Merchant Ships" about the newest batch of Type 052D DDG under construction having the AESA Active Phased Array (APS) X band radar is accurate. 

The same radar is also being equipped to the Type054B FFG currently under sea trials for low-altitude/sea-to-sea fast sweep at the top of the mainmast.





Naval and Merchant Ships" Feb Issue


Older 052D for comparison
