Unsolved Puzzle of the Day: What are the CV18 aircraft carrier flight deck crew waiting for?

Saturday, September 07, 2024
Photo Of The Day: FUJIAN Class Aircraft Carrier (CV18) Fourth Sea Trials With KJ-600/H-600 AEW&C Mockup
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Photo Of The Day: FUJIAN Class Aircraft Carrier (CV18) prepares for her fourth sea trials (Aug 29th)
Monday, August 12, 2024
Photo Of The Day: Four different mockups sported at the flight deck of the FUJIAN Class Aircraft Carrier (CV18)
They are:KJ-600/H-600 carrier borne AEW&C, J-15, JL-10J
Carrier-compatible advanced trainer and of course, J-35 Gyrfalcon
carrier stealth fighter
