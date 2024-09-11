Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Unsolved Puzzle of the Day: What are the CV18 aircraft carrier flight deck crew waiting for?

Your guess is as good as mine.






Saturday, September 07, 2024

Photo Of The Day: FUJIAN Class Aircraft Carrier (CV18) Fourth Sea Trials With KJ-600/H-600 AEW&C Mockup

 



Saturday, August 31, 2024

Photo Of The Day: FUJIAN Class Aircraft Carrier (CV18) prepares for her fourth sea trials (Aug 29th)


 

Monday, August 12, 2024

Photo Of The Day: Four different mockups sported at the flight deck of the FUJIAN Class Aircraft Carrier (CV18)

They are:KJ-600/H-600 carrier borne AEW&C,  J-15,  JL-10J Carrier-compatible advanced trainer and of course, J-35 Gyrfalcon carrier stealth fighter


Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)