Photo Collecton Of The Day: Sailing Back To Cam Ranh Bay

PANO - On September 10, sailing vessel Po Lang (coded 86) with 95 officers, sailors and cadets led by Captain Liu Kue Wu, Second-in-Command of the training vessel unit of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, docked at Cam Ranh International Port, starting a courtesy visit to Khanh Hoa province.
https://en.qdnd.vn/military/intl-relations-and-cooperation/chinese-sailing-vessel-visits-khanh-hoa-province-569829
Senior Captain Truong Dang Thuan, Chief of the Office of the Vietnam Naval Academy, hosted the reception. The event saw the attendance of representatives of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Khanh Hoa province and several functional agencies, representatives of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam and Chinese Defense Attaché to Vietnam.
Sailing vessel Po Lang docks at Cam Ranh International Port, Khanh Hoa province.
During the four-day visit, the commanding staff of Vessel Po Lang will pay courtesy visits on leaders of the Khanh Hoa provincial People’s Committee, Naval Region 4 Command, and Vietnam Naval Academy. Meanwhile, the Chinese officers, sailors and cadets will attend sports competitions with troops of the Vietnam Naval Academy and visit the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense’s functional units.
