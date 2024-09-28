Life is tough at the frontier post

The Zhanniangshe Post of Tibet's Shigatse Military Subdistrict, located at the southern foot of the Himalayas, stands 4,655 meters above sea level. It is ringed by heavy clouds and fog all year. The severe snowfall period lasts more than 7 months every year, and the oxygen concentration is less than one-third that of the plain.
The post's living conditions have substantially improved over the last few years with a three-story comprehensive thermal insulation sentry structure that combines duty, training, and dwelling has been constructed. Bathrooms, toilets, heating equipment, oxygen generating equipment, and other amenities are now available.
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
“Yunzhong Post" of Zhanniangshe, Shigatse Military Subdistrict, Tibet. 4655 meters above sea level
No comments:
Post a Comment