PLAAF in Thailand, a high res photo collection.

China-Thailand "Falcon Strike 2024" joint air force training exercise concludes successfully
Source
China Military Online (link)
Li Jiayao
Li Jiayao
Time
2024-08-30 20:14:45
By Yu Hongchun and Xing Ruikang
The PLA Air Force J-10C fighter jets conduct formation flight with the JAS39 Gripen of the Royal Thai Air Force during the China-Thailand “Falcon Strike 2024” joint air force training exercise.
BANGKOK, Aug. 30 -- China-Thailand "Falcon Strike 2024" joint air force training exercise concluded successfully on August 29. During the 19-day joint training exercise, China sent several types of aircraft including fighter jets, fighter bombers and helicopters to form mixed formations with the Thai air force and successfully completed all training exercises.
With emphasis laid on combat effectiveness, collaboration, and confrontation, the training scenarios were designed to closely mimic real combat situations, with operations planned around command coordination, force deployment, and tactical execution. Covering such training subjects as early warning detection, dissimilar aircraft combat, close air support, penetration assault, and battlefield medical evacuation, the joint training exercise effectively enhanced the combat readiness and cooperative operational capabilities of the participating forces from both sides.
It is the seventh joint training exercise between the Chinese and Thai air forces. It aims to deepen pragmatic exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries and jointly maintain regional security and stability.
