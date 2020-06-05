Saturday, September 14, 2024

Hi Res Photo Of The Day: J-7L Light Fighter

Yes, they are still making upgrades to the J-7E model, which resulting in the new J-7L (see picture below).   Notice the PL-8B Short Range Air To Air Missile (SRAAM) being carried?  PL-8B is the current standard SRAAM for the J-10, J-11, JH-7, and JL-9 fleets, offering an all-aspect, broader off-boresight angle of attack to a range of 20 kilometers compared to the previous version of PL-8.  It is also compatible with Chinese helmet-mounted sights (HMS).

I suppose with PL-8B SRAAM, one would argue that, the J-7L could be an inexpensive short-range dogfighter.  Time to let it go man.  Let it go



 

 This J-7L is from a Fighter Brigade of Southern Theater Command, most likely to be the 52nd Fighter Brigade 

 

 

Friday, June 05, 2020

Poor J-7, now a ground target for J-10C

Unit: 131st Aviation Brigade, Southern Theater Command Air Force HQ
Source (here)

 Note the ECM / Electronic warfare pod on the J-10C


jason toms said...

Poor J-7 indeed! I know many J-7s & J-6s will end their days as targets, but it's hard to watch.
On the other hand, the J-10C has evolved into a formidable aircraft.

 

 

