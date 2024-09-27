Friday, September 27, 2024

Might as well title this drill a "FPV Drone" warfare drill, which seems more suitable.

 

 

Chinese, Nepalese troops conduct live-fire shooting training

http://eng.chinamil.com.cn/CHINA_209163/Exercises/News_209184/16340412.html

Source
BEIJING, Sep. 24 -- The Chinese and Nepalese army soldiers conducted live-fire small arms shooting training in mixed groups on Sept. 23, the first training day of the Sagarmatha Friendship-2024 joint army training.

The live-fire shooting training, set against the backdrop of joint counter-terrorism operations, was indoor close quarters battle (CQB) tactics drill, involving pistols, rifles and other small arms. In the next two days, soldiers from both sides will carry out special shooting and indoor tactical training courses. 












