6th Landing Ship Flotilla, Southern Theater Command Navy, Heads To Swim

"Million Man Swim" The Next Generation 


The PLAN's 6th Landing Ship Flotilla homes five of the eight Type 071 amphibious transport docks (LPDs) currently in service with the PLA Navy. These include: 985 Qilian Shan, 987 Wuzhi Shan, 989 Changbai Shan, 998 Kunlun Shan, and 999 Jinggang Shan. Additionally, it also homes both Type 075 amphibious assault ships, 31 Hainan and 32 Guangxi commissioned into the PLAN. This combination makes the 6th Landing Ship Flotilla the most powerful amphibious unit within the PLAN.

Recently, the 6th Landing Ship Flotilla conducted one of the largest amphibious exercises in PLA history. The operation featured One Type 075 amphibious assault ship,  31 Hainan, five Type 071 amphibious transport docks, and a Type 901 replenishment ship. The following video is from that exercise off the coast of Hainan Island.








 

This is a drill

This seemingly staged PR photo shoot is actually a kick off ceremony for yet another amphibious assault drill.  After being sent off by Xi, the 1st PLAN Smurfs Brigade, together with the 6th Landing Ship Flotilla, South Sea Fleet "liberated" a tiny island in a drill.  No big deal, just another glorious day in the corps!













