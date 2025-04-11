The story of Ilyushin IL-28 light jet bomber number 83223 in Chinese service.

If the museum plaque is correct, which I have no reason to doubt, this PLA Navy Aviation (83223) copy of the Ilyushin IL-28 is a Soviet import from 1955, as opposed to the majority of her 500+ contemporaries, which were domestically made as Harbin H-5 in the late 1950s.
It was reviewed by Peng Dehuai and Ye Jianying, two of the ten PLA marshals, as part of the Liaodong Peninsula military review. It participated in the First Taiwan Strait Crisis / Quemoy-Matsu Crisis in 1955 and was credited with assisting in the downing of a Lockheed P-2V Neptune during the Vietnam War later.
After nearing 5000 flying hours, this plane was honorable discharge in May 2006.
Quick math here - 1955 to 2006 = 51 years of service. 5000 hours / 51 = around ~100 fly hours a year.
