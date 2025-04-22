Photo Of The Day: China Coast Guard is now amphibious?

Like the PAP, it seems that the China Coast Guard is also getting (Type 067 III) landing craft into her fleet
Video Of The Day: Peoeple's Armed Police is now amphibious?
In April 16th 2025, the People's Armed Police (PAP) commissioned a LCU (Type 067 III) into its fleet, you can watch the entire video (here). While the PAP is known to command small river crafts for security and law enforcement purposes, particularly in inland waters, this is the first time of it commanding an amphibious asset.
Here are some screen captures of the same video
