Photo Collection Of The Day: Type 093B SSGN

Below is a collection of Type 093B SSGN "surfaced" on the Chinese internet the last three months.  Bad pun, of course, intended.   Sadly, a close up of the much talked about pump-jet propulsor has not available yet but I will be keeping an closer eye on it.

 

Quoting US DOD Annual report to Congress 2024:

"The PRC launched four SHANG III class (Type 093B) guided-missile nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSGN) between May 2022 and January 2023 and could have three hulls of this class operational by 2025. This new SHANG class variant enhances the PLAN's anti-surface warfare capability and could provide a clandestine land-attack option if equipped with LACMs "  







