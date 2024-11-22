"But wait there's more!" to the Type63 107mm MRL

In addition to the laser guided round, there's also Satellite guided and Precision Guidance Kit (PGK) rounds to enhance/extend the utility of the "forever type 63".
Norinco operators are standing by to take your order, Mr Middle East and Africa customers.
Friday, November 22, 2024
Type 63 107mm, the AK47 of MRL, now being boosted with laser guided rounds
Aside from the J-7, another example of a weapon system with a long service life with the PLA is the Type 63 107mm. It was formally introduced into service in 1963 and is still in use by PLA OpOps and the 15th Airborne due to its minimal weight and ease of transport and operation.
With the introduction of new laser guided rounds, it is expected that they will remain in service for some time. Of course, this widely exported system is also used by dozens of foreign users, surely some of them would be interested in this new laser guided offering as well.
No comments:
Post a Comment