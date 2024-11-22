Friday, April 11, 2025

"But wait there's more!" to the Type63 107mm MRL

In addition to the laser guided round, there's also Satellite guided and Precision Guidance Kit (PGK) rounds to enhance/extend the utility of the "forever type 63".

Norinco operators are standing by to take your order, Mr Middle East and Africa customers.




Friday, November 22, 2024

Type 63 107mm, the AK47 of MRL, now being boosted with laser guided rounds

Aside from the J-7, another example of a weapon system with a long service life with the PLA is the Type 63 107mm.  It was formally introduced into service in 1963 and is still in use by PLA OpOps and the 15th Airborne due to its minimal weight and ease of transport and operation.  

With the introduction of new laser guided rounds, it is expected that they will remain in service for some time.  Of course, this widely exported system is also used by dozens of foreign users, surely some of them would be interested in this new laser guided offering as well.




Sunday, March 14, 2010

The new and improved "technical" revealed in the streets of Somalia

The African conflict zone tactical-truck is famously armed with the rusty old Soviet DShK 12.7mm HMG (as seen on the movie "Blackhawk down"). With the backing of the US (here) , African Union (AU) troops can afford to put something better on their trucks in the fight to retake the Somali capital -- Type 88 HMG and Type 63 107mm MRL.


Nice and shinny -- the second-hand, recalled, Toyota Corolla of all tacticals.

Posted by at

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)