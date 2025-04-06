The Last gun fighter: PLAN Type65 FFG, NATO codename Jiangnan frigate

The Type65 was the last PLAN pure-gun frigate (there are other smaller PLAN gun vessels out there), after Type65, the newer PLAN frigate are equipped with with SAM (ask the case with Type 053K) and SSM (as the case with Type 053H), no-longer gun-only.
While claiming to be a domestic design, the Type 65 was based on the Gnevny class destroyer and the Riga class frigate, for a total of five in the class. They were all organized to the South Sea Fleet: 529 Haikou, 501 Xia Guan, 502 Nanchong, 503 Kaiyuan, and 504 Dongchuan.
Construction started in August 1964, with the first ship (hull number 529) at Shanghai Jiangnan Shipyard launched in December 1965, and entered service in August 1966 to a period of two years. All five were decommissioned in the mid 1980s. As ocean going gun frigates, their primary responsibilities included escorting and guarding the main fleet, patrolling the offshore area, and monitoring fishing sites. They were also used in landing and anti-landing operations, as well as for mine-laying.
The main guns of the Type 65 frigate are three 100mm gun disassembled from the coastal defense batteries (Type 61 56-caliber 100mm naval guns range 22,500 meters) with secondary of four 37mm guns and two twin 14.5mm machine guns. Twin Type 64 250mm rocket-propelled depth charge 5-tube launchers (range 1,280m); quad Type 64 large 432mm depth charge launchers. Standard 1146 tons; fully laden 1249 tons, range 2,700 nautical miles at 16 knots.
Type 512A sea search radar
Type 751 navigation radar
Type 651 identification friend or foe radar
Note: 502 Nanchong took part in the 1988 Johnson South Reef skirmish with the Vietnamese Navy and credited (by the PLAN) for sinking of the Vietnamese HQ-604 transport
