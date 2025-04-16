Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Possible New People's Armed Police 8-men Mobile Light Infantry Squad TOE

In this news release by the Eastern Theater Command - you know the one that's facing a certain island east of China - a People's Armed Police light mobile infantry squad is depicted.  

The squad is based on a hand-me-down WZ551/ZSL92/Type92 6x6 APC (notice the 12.7mm HMG mount and the old style PAP green camo)., as shown in the picture below and others found online in China -- while the other members of this eight-man squad are equipped with a QBZ-191 5.8×42mm assault rifle and maybe a QBU-191 Designated Marksman Rifle or QJB201 SAW, the drive, like their PLA counterparts, is without a rifle.  One of the infantry is issued with a DZJ-08 80mm Single-Shot Light Recoilless Weapon

During maneuver the commander stays inside of the APC with the drive, while the other 6 are outside, doing what they do best.   






Wednesday, February 07, 2018

Mechanized Infantry Battalion, People's Armed Police

Here is a quick overview of a mechanized infantry battalion belonging to China's second ground force, the People's Armed Police (PAP):


Group Photo with ~340 "police officers" 


班（单）车行动  mechanized infantry squad (10 "police officers")  

Mechanized infantry company (2x4 WZ551/Type92 APC)
14 Troop Buses








     
 

Saturday, March 15, 2025

PLA 9-man infantry squad, March 15th, 2025 TOE update

While the basic structure of a PLA infantry squad from the Light and Medium Combined-Arms Brigades remains unaltered.   However, their Table of Equipment has seen major changes since my previous update, in 2017.   

As of March 15th, 2025:

  • 3x radios per squad
  • 2x QJB201 5.8×42mm Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW), second and fourth guys from the right.  They are seem carrying a PF-89 80mm "one hit wonder" rocket
  • 1x QBU191 designated marksman 5.8x42mm with QMK-191 variable-magnification (3–8.6×) telescopic sight, the 1st guy from the right
  • The two-man PF98A 120mm rocket team (fourth and fifth from the left). The ammo carrier now issued with 5.8×42mm QBZ-191 assault rifle, a major upgrade over the previous QSZ92 sidearm only,
  • Similar to 2017, the IFV driver is armed with QSZ92 sidearm only (third guy from the left).  The IFV gunner is now also issued with 5.8×42mm QBZ-191 assault rifle.   Both the drive and the IFV gunner stay with the IFV after landing their combat infantry comrades.  







Saturday, September 02, 2017

A first look: PLA's new 9-man "ZBL09" infantry squad (twitted by the PLA Daily)

- The IFV driver (fourth from the left) and gunner (fourth from the right) are armed only with QSZ92 5.8x21mm pistol, their jobs are to man the IFV and its 30mm/HQ73C ATGM turret.

-  A two-man PF98A 120mm rocket team (first and second from the right), they also carry QSZ92 as their sidearm

- QBB95 squad automatic weapon operator is the second one from the left.  He is a private

- The squad leader (corporal, right in the middle) is supported by his second fire-team leader (third from the right).  He also leads the first fire-team

- STAR TREK “Red Shirts" are the two on the left.  



 

