Possible New People's Armed Police 8-men Mobile Light Infantry Squad TOE

In this news release by the Eastern Theater Command - you know the one that's facing a certain island east of China - a People's Armed Police light mobile infantry squad is depicted.
Would you like to know more?
The squad is based on a hand-me-down WZ551/ZSL92/Type92 6x6 APC (notice the 12.7mm HMG mount and the old style PAP green camo)., as shown in the picture below and others found online in China -- while the other members of this eight-man squad are equipped with a QBZ-191 5.8×42mm assault rifle and maybe a QBU-191 Designated Marksman Rifle or QJB201 SAW, the drive, like their PLA counterparts, is without a rifle. One of the infantry is issued with a DZJ-08 80mm Single-Shot Light Recoilless Weapon
During maneuver the commander stays inside of the APC with the drive, while the other 6 are outside, doing what they do best.
Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Mechanized Infantry Battalion, People's Armed Police
Saturday, March 15, 2025
PLA 9-man infantry squad, March 15th, 2025 TOE update
While the basic structure of a PLA infantry squad from the Light and
Medium Combined-Arms Brigades remains unaltered. However, their Table
of Equipment has seen major changes since my previous update, in
2017.
As of March 15th, 2025:
- 3x radios per squad
- 2x
QJB201 5.8×42mm Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW), second and fourth guys
from the right. They are seem carrying a PF-89 80mm "one hit wonder"
rocket
- 1x QBU191 designated marksman 5.8x42mm with QMK-191 variable-magnification (3–8.6×) telescopic sight, the 1st guy from the right
- The
two-man PF98A 120mm rocket team (fourth and fifth from the left). The
ammo carrier now issued with 5.8×42mm QBZ-191 assault rifle, a major
upgrade over the previous QSZ92 sidearm only,
- Similar to 2017, the IFV driver is armed with QSZ92 sidearm only (third guy from the left). The IFV gunner is now also issued with 5.8×42mm QBZ-191 assault rifle. Both the drive and the IFV gunner stay with the IFV after landing their combat infantry comrades.
Saturday, September 02, 2017
A first look: PLA's new 9-man "ZBL09" infantry squad (twitted by the PLA Daily)
- A two-man PF98A 120mm rocket team (first and second from the right), they also carry QSZ92 as their sidearm
- QBB95 squad automatic weapon operator is the second one from the left. He is a private
- The squad leader (corporal, right in the middle) is supported by his second fire-team leader (third from the right). He also leads the first fire-team
- STAR TREK “Red Shirts" are the two on the left.
No comments:
Post a Comment