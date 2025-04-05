Introducing Type 501 China Coast Guard Cutter, AKA civlian Type Type 052D DDG

The new Type 501 China Coast Guard Cutter, weighing 6000 tons, is equipped with a Type 382 surface search radar for S&R purposes, powered by a GT-25000 turbine, and can support multiple types of drones and helicopters, making it a good fit to support the China Coast Guard's ever-increasing "civilian" mandates.
Down gunned to a 76mm in due course
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Type 052D DDG ship hull for the China Coast Guard (CCG)
Well, the conversion of military ship hulls to "civilian" China Coast Guard has occurred before, with Type 54A to CCG Type 878 and 22 Type 056 transferred to China Coast Guard in 2021.
I guess it is now Type052D's turn.
