PR Photos Of The Day: Royal Thai Marine Corps' VN-16 amphibious assault vehicles in action

Three VN-16 of the export variant Norinco ZTD-05 amphibious fighting vehicle were delivered to the Royal Thai Marine Corps in 2020, and additional orders are being considered. However, as of 2025, no new orders had been confirmed outside of rumors.
The writing of "We came from the sea" "Sino-Thai marines, we are brothers" really the icing on the cake of this set of PR pictures.
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Photo collection of the day: Sino-Thai Blue Assault-2025
Four Thai navy warships took place at this drill, including HTMS
Angthong，LPD-791, HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan，OPV-552, HTMS Chao
Phraya，FFG-455 (type 053HT) and HTMS Kraburi，FFG-457 (Type053HT-H), and a
determent of Thai marine to a total of 1,200 personal
China, Thailand to hold joint maritime exercise
Source
Xinhuanet
Editor
Li Jiayao
Time
2025-03-24 14:43:50
http://eng.chinamil.com.cn/CHINA_209163/Exercises/News_209184/16376542.html
BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China and Thailand will hold a joint maritime exercise near Zhanjiang, in south China's Guangdong Province, from late March to early April, China's Ministry of National Defense said on Monday.
The exercise will focus on urban counter-terrorism tactics, joint maritime strike operations, and anti-submarine warfare training, the ministry said on its website.
This marks the sixth iteration of this series of joint exercises between the two navies -- which will deepen practical cooperation and enhance joint operational capabilities, the ministry added.
Thursday, May 16, 2019
Photos of the day: Sino-Thai Blue Commando-2019 naval drill
Amphibious armored vehicles attached to the Chinese PLA Navy storm the beach head during a beach-landing exercise of the Chinese-Thai joint naval drill, code-named Blue Commando-2019, in waters of the Red Bay of south China’s Guangdong Province on May 8, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Hongtao)
China, Thailand conclude joint naval training
Source
Xinhuanet
Editor
Li Jiayao
Time
2019-05-09 00:36:56
ZHANJIANG, Guangdong, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China and Thailand's naval forces on Wednesday concluded a week-long joint training exercise at a military port in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province.
Seven naval ships, five observers and more than 1,000 soldiers from both sides participated in the program which included training at the port area and maritime training.
The program was a new starting point for the naval forces of both sides to jointly tackle security threats and safeguard regional peace and stability, said Huang Fengzhi, commander of Chinese participating forces.
The joint training aims to improve friendly and pragmatic cooperation between the two naval forces and enhance their capability to cope with maritime security threats, according to a statement released when the program was launched.
No comments:
Post a Comment