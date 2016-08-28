Capitalism with Chinese characteristics example of the Day: Warship billboard advertisements

Yesterday, a photo of a fourth batch Type052D DDG under construction at the Dalian Shipyard leaked on the "China Internet" together with a series of billboard advertising pushing Sinopec's "X-power" marketing campaign (link), acting as a great representation of today's Chinese capitalism.
Here are some considerations for advertising (link) on a modern DDG as borrowed from City Bus (link)
Why advertise on a
bus errr I meant on a PLAN Naval Major Surface Combatant like a Destroyer?
- The answer here is simple: Exposure. Based on the location of your advertisement, you’re appealing to a fixed audience for a longer period of time than other outdoor advertising media types. If your ads are inside a bus, you have a captive audience in the passengers for the duration of their ride
How to select your route? (now change to PLAN's ocean-going route to maximize the commercial impact)
- There are a few factors that can contribute to how you pick the bus route you’ll use for advertising and relying on the expertise of an outdoor media company like Effortless Outdoor Media is a great way to narrow your choices down. By conducting a needs analysis with each client, we help figure out the goal of your outdoor advertising campaign and then work to locate the right places to advertise. Having a partner in ad placement is crucial because it saves time and money while ensuring a higher level of success with your campaign, however, some additional things to consider when selecting a bus route are:
Note the second-hand, Ukrainian Riga class floating casino in the background. Not sure what will they do with that rusty bucket. I am telling you, Chong Lot Travel Agency's US$20 million investment is a complete waste -- as of 2016, not a single slot machine is found there generating gambling income.
2006, DDG115 Shenyang under construction
Aug 2016
2x Type 051C (DDG115 and DDG116)
Aug 2016 with 2xType052D
