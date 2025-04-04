Friday, April 04, 2025

Rare TV Capture Of The Day: Four Type 726 LCACs Loaded inside of a Type 071 Class Amphibious Transport Dock LPD

 Four Type 726 LCACs in a single Type071 translate into 4 MBT / 8 IFV / 380 fully loaded troops in a single wave of amphibious landing.   No,  neither the LCAC nor the Type 071  would need a Mulberry harbor to unload their cargo.

 


 

 

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

CCTV Capture Of The Day: Type 726 LCAC

 The displacement is about 150-160 tons, the maximum load is about 50 tons, with a maximum speed of 60-80 knots per hour.

 

















 

 

Saturday, April 01, 2017

Photos of the day: Six known Type 726 Yuyi class landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) of the PLAN

Per request and thanks to Andrew KC for his collection (3320,3321, 3322, 3330, 3331 and 3332)

3320
 3322
 3321
 3330
 3331
3332
