Rare TV Capture Of The Day: Four Type 726 LCACs Loaded inside of a Type 071 Class Amphibious Transport Dock LPD

Four Type 726 LCACs in a single Type071 translate into 4 MBT / 8 IFV / 380 fully loaded troops in a single wave of amphibious landing. No, neither the LCAC nor the Type 071 would need a Mulberry harbor to unload their cargo.
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
CCTV Capture Of The Day: Type 726 LCAC
The displacement is about 150-160 tons, the maximum load is about 50 tons, with a maximum speed of 60-80 knots per hour.
Saturday, April 01, 2017
Photos of the day: Six known Type 726 Yuyi class landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) of the PLAN
3320
3322
3321
3330
3331
3332
