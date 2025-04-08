Photo collection of the day: Sino-Thai Blue Assault-2025

Four Thai navy warships took place at this drill, including HTMS Angthong，LPD-791, HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan，OPV-552, HTMS Chao Phraya，FFG-455 (type 053HT) and HTMS Kraburi，FFG-457 (Type053HT-H), and a determent of Thai marine to a total of 1,200 personal
China, Thailand to hold joint maritime exercise
2025-03-24 14:43:50
BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China and Thailand will hold a joint maritime exercise near Zhanjiang, in south China's Guangdong Province, from late March to early April, China's Ministry of National Defense said on Monday.
The exercise will focus on urban counter-terrorism tactics, joint maritime strike operations, and anti-submarine warfare training, the ministry said on its website.
This marks the sixth iteration of this series of joint exercises between the two navies -- which will deepen practical cooperation and enhance joint operational capabilities, the ministry added.
