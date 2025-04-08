Tuesday, April 08, 2025

Photo collection of the day: Sino-Thai Blue Assault-2025

 Four Thai navy warships took place at this drill, including  HTMS Angthong，LPD-791, HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan，OPV-552, HTMS Chao Phraya，FFG-455 (type 053HT) and HTMS Kraburi，FFG-457 (Type053HT-H), and a determent of Thai marine to a total of 1,200 personal



 China, Thailand to hold joint maritime exercise

    Xinhuanet
    Li Jiayao

    2025-03-24 14:43:50

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China and Thailand will hold a joint maritime exercise near Zhanjiang, in south China's Guangdong Province, from late March to early April, China's Ministry of National Defense said on Monday.

The exercise will focus on urban counter-terrorism tactics, joint maritime strike operations, and anti-submarine warfare training, the ministry said on its website.

This marks the sixth iteration of this series of joint exercises between the two navies -- which will deepen practical cooperation and enhance joint operational capabilities, the ministry added.

 

















 

 













 













