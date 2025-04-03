Thursday, April 03, 2025

Rare sighting: Russian S-400 Triumf being transporting by rail in China, including 5P85TE2 launchers

While it is confirmed that China got its first battalion of S-400s in January 2018, photos of them being sighed are difficult to find.   On April 1st, a train with "Oversize Load" safety flags full of S-400 and its 5P85TE2 were photographed.















