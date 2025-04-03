This is the blog of China defense, where professional analysts and serious defense enthusiasts share findings on a rising military power.
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Rare sighting: Russian S-400 Triumf being transporting by rail in China, including 5P85TE2 launchers
While it is confirmed that China got its first battalion of S-400s in January 2018, photos of them being sighed are difficult to find. On April 1st, a train with "Oversize Load" safety flags full of S-400 and its 5P85TE2 were photographed.
