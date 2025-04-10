PR Photos Of The Day: Falcon Commando, First Special Operations Detachment, First Mobile Corps

The Falcon Commando (link) is a battalion size People's Armed Police (PAP) Unit, is one of the two Chinese main anti-terrorist units of the Chinese "police". The other one being the Snow Leopard.
While it is stationed in Beijing and is part of the First Special Operations Detachment (which is the size of an infantry regiment), it is an independent force that can operate anywhere within China as needed.
Since March 2025, this unit has been issued a new BDU, and the PR photographs were taken following the new issues.
Monday, January 25, 2021
Photo Of Today: 雪豹 Snow Leopard Commando Unit, Beijing PAP Corps with CS/LS 07 9×19 mm Submachine Gun
Sunday, December 13, 2020
CS/LS7 9×19mm parabellum submachine gun in service with the Xinjiang PAP
Details on the CS/LS7 9×19mm (here), more evidence suggesting China is moving away from 9×18mm Makarov for their submachine "policing use cases"
Monday, May 28, 2018
JH16-1, China's new 9×19mm parabellum submachine gun
JH16-1 by Hubei Jianghua Machinery Co or Factory 9616 before it was transferred as a civilian company in 2002, fires 9×19mm Parabellum but can be adapted to different calibers for export.
Weighting in 2.8 kg and with a rate of fire around 800/minute to effective firing range of 200 meters. JH16-1 is heavier and slower than the traditional Type79 SWAP submachine gun (1.75kg and 1000 rounds per minutes) but they in the same category over all. Type79 fires 7.62×25 mm Tokarev.
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Comparing Xingkong, Type 21 uniform series of different branches of military service
The Chinese People's Liberation Army was founded 97 years ago on
August 1. To commemorate this anniversary, a "Gun King" shooting match
including teams from the PAP, Army, Navy, and Air Force will take place
at the Army Infantry Academy.
An opportunity to compare the most recent Type 21 uniform series with the Xingkong (starred sky) pattern at the shooting match between different branches of military service for sure
PAP:
Army
No comments:
Post a Comment