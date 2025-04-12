PR Video Of The Day: Police Clearing Trenches

Video published by the PAP Official Channel of an regiment from the Second Mobile Corps of the People's Armed Police.
Is it just me, or I'm having trouble distinguishing between beat walking cops and regforce now
Police with QBZ-191, QBZ-192, and QJB201 5.8X42mm SAW. Oh my.
Monday, January 13, 2025
Policing via firepower, take two
Continuing the People's Armed Police's policy of overwhelming firepower for dealing with street thugs.
Saturday, November 21, 2020
Policing via firepower in Xinjing
Photos of the 187th People Armed Police (PAP) Mobile Division, 1st Mobile PAP Corps in a fire drill.
No comments:
Post a Comment