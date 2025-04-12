Saturday, April 12, 2025

PR Video Of The Day: Police Clearing Trenches

Video published by the PAP Official Channel of an regiment from the Second Mobile Corps of the People's Armed Police.


Is it just me, or I'm having trouble distinguishing between beat walking cops and regforce now


Police with QBZ-191, QBZ-192, and QJB201 5.8X42mm SAW.  Oh my.









Monday, January 13, 2025

Policing via firepower, take two

Continuing the People's Armed Police's policy of overwhelming firepower for dealing with street thugs.







 

Saturday, November 21, 2020

Policing via firepower in Xinjing

 Photos of the 187th People Armed Police (PAP) Mobile  Division, 1st Mobile PAP Corps in a fire drill.











Monday, March 25, 2019

PR photo the day: manhunt.....with flamethrower

In this drill, the People's Armed Police, Gansu Corps simulated a manhunt to catch 6 terrorists. Yup, if PR pictures below is a correct depiction, one of the tools available to the PAP in this hunt is flamethrower.  Really begs the question on how to get positive identification on those suspects afterward.







