Thursday, April 03, 2025

China's economy is worse than you think

Even the Killer-Robot-Dog is no longer employed, reducing to street begging.  Is the root cause a trade war with by high tariffs?  Your guess is as good as mine.




Sunday, January 05, 2025

Who's a good dog?

The PLA appears to be having fun with their new robot/K9 drones, which are being used for cargo delivery, NBC defense, sentry duty, and a variety of other creative purposes in addition to combat.   Besides, who doesn't adore having a cute little puppy around? 

 And yes, you can get a basic model off online for less than 3 grand.  













